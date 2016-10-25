The Founding Fathers did not anticipate the development of political parties in the new nation. Most of them assumed that tension and strife would be the result if any groups organized to influence government policy and legislation. President Washington often expressed his conviction that political parties were evil and should be avoided in America. In 1792, Vice-President John Adams declared that there was nothing he dreaded so much as the division of the Republic into two parties, each under its own leader. But political parties made their appearance in the 1790’s and have been a part of American government ever since. The election of 1796 was the first contested presidential election. It was a result of increased disagreement between the Federalists and the Anti-Federalists (Democratic-Republicans) concerning government policies. Many of the disagreements were due to the financial policies carried out by Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of the Treasury. These divisions contributed to the rise of political parties. Hamilton’s opponents rallied around Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, who organized a party called the Democratic-Republicans. This group disliked Hamilton’s financial policies and feared his plans to strengthen the central government. The people who approved of Hamilton’s financial policies came together to form the Federalist Party. They wanted to strengthen the central government and restrict the power of the states. They stood for loose interpretation of the Constitution. The election of 1796 saw John Adams, a Federalist, become President with 71 electoral votes, and Thomas Jefferson, a Democratic-Republican, become Vice-President with 68 votes.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution