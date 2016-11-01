Mary Young Pickersgill was the youngest of six children born to William Young and Rebecca Flower. She was born February 12, 1776 in Philadelphia and was the maker of the Star Spangled Banner Flag hoisted over Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812. The daughter of another noted flag maker, Rebecca Young, Pickersgill learned her craft from her mother, and in 1813 was commissioned by Major George Armistead to make a flag for Baltimore’s Fort so large that the British would have no difficulty seeing it from a great distance. The flag was installed in August 1813, and a year later, during the Battle of Baltimore, Francis Scott Key could see the flag while negotiating a prisoner exchange aboard a British vessel, and was inspired to pen the words that became the United States National Anthem. Pickersgill, widowed at the age of 29, became successful enough in her flag making that she was able to buy the house that she had been renting in Baltimore, and later became active in addressing social issues such as housing and employment for disadvantaged women. From 1828 to 1851, she was President of the Impartial Female Humane Society which she founded. Under her leadership, this organization built homes for aged women and men and helped get school vouchers for children among other things. Mary Young Pickersgill died on October 4, 1857. She was buried in the Loudon Part Cemetery in southwest Baltimore, and the house where she lived in Baltimore became known as the Star-Spangled Banner House in 1927. The flag she made to fly above Fort McHenry was 30X40 feet.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution