(Shelbina) – Local business owner Cindy O’Laughlin has announced her campaign for state senate to replace a term-limited Brian Munzlinger of Lewis County.

A Christian Conservative who strongly believes in life and the right to bear arms, O’Laughlin advocates strengthening our families as a step toward stabilizing our country and stopping the downward trend we currently see.

A political outsider, Cindy O’Laughlin is a business owner focused on solving Missouri’s workforce shortage by emphasizing the value of skilled trades and conservative policies which strengthen families by providing valuable work.

O’Laughlin grew up on a farm in North Missouri and knows the value of hard work. Cindy co-owns Leo O’Laughlin, Inc., a concrete and aggregate hauling business with locations in Macon, Marceline and Shelbina. Cindy’s work experience began with jobs such as detasseling corn at the age of thirteen and she has worked in factories, livestock barns and as a school bus driver. She holds a business degree from the University of Missouri- Columbia and knows Missouri’s workforce is its most valuable asset. “The private sector powers our state and we need to support private sector growth rather than government growth.”

“We keep re-electing the same people with the same ideas,” said O’Laughlin. “I think that’s part of the problem. We hand people their next political post just because they’ve been there a long time. That’s getting us nowhere fast.”

As a former school board member, Cindy knows that education is the most important key to building a skilled workforce. Cindy will also fight to ensure that all Missouri students should receive a world-class education, regardless of where they live.

“We must keep parents and teachers in charge of schools and invest in programs that prepare students to work with their hands,” said O’Laughlin. If we’re going to turn this ship around, it’s going to be through our factory workers, our truck drivers, our mechanics…people who know how to work hard and not through politicians.”

Sen. Brian Munzlinger is the current state senator for Senate District 18 in Northeast Missouri. His district includes the counties of Adair, Chariton, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Marion, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Schuyler, Scotland and Shelby.

Cindy and her husband, Russell, live on a farm near Shelbina. Cindy is a member of Macon First Baptist Church. Cindy and Russell are the parents of four adult sons and they have six grandchildren.