As temperatures turn cooler, no one wants their gas shutoff. That’s what scammers are counting on, as law enforcement agencies this week issued warnings to local business owners and residents regarding potential scam phone calls regarding unpaid utility bills.

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a case involving an alleged scam regarding natural gas bills. Investigators indicated a Memphis business was tricked out of $1,200 by an alleged con artist, posing as the local natural gas provider, Liberty Utilities.

According to the investigators, a caller to the businesses, stated unpaid bills would force the discontinue of natural gas service to the business. The scam included a 1-800 call-back number, complete with automated directions.

The alleged transaction was completed over the phone with pre-paid credit cards, which are purchasable at most retail outlets. Immediate payment of the debt was enticed with promises of waving all late fees and disconnect service charges.

While the scammer reported to be the local natural gas provider, similar cons have been reported in other area towns. The Kirksville Police Department recently issued a similar warning to residents in their city regarding scam calls alleging to represent Ameren Missouri, the electricity provider in that town.

Law enforcement encourages anyone receiving calls related to unpaid utility bills to search out valid contact information for the service provider, and to contact them directly to determine the validity of the charges. Customers also warned about any type of collection calls that seek immediate payment, requiring such payments in non-traceable currency, just as cashier checks, money orders, or pre-paid credit or debit cards. Do not confirm or give out any personal, financial or other sensitive information.