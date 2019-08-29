The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of thefts from motor vehicles that occurred overnight on August 21st.

The incidents occurred in the 600 block of West Mety, 600 block of West Missouri and the 400 block of Forrest Avenue.

Investigators indicated that cash, wallets, checkbooks and a wide range of personal items were stolen from the vehicles. The thieves also broke into a shed in the same area.

Video surveillance footage from the area appeared to show a pair of suspicious adults in the vicinity of the crimes, but the MPD is asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious traffic in the area that evening to contact the department at 660-465-2612.

Law enforcement also reminded residents to lock their vehicles, homes and out buildings and not to leave valuables in plain sight or unattended, to limit potential targets.