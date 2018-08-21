Thursday morning saw a pair of disturbing the peace investigations for the Memphis Police Department, and all before 8 a.m.

Memphis Police Captain Bill Holland reported arrests in two separate incidents that morning.

At 6:50 a.m., dispatch received numerous complaints of a man on the corner of Monroe and Main streets in Memphis, the southwest corner of the city square, exposing himself and possibly vandalizing the stop sign.

The police department, reported the arrest of Calvin Phillips, 32, of Memphis.

He was ticketed for the class B misdemeanor of sexual misconduct as well as for public intoxication.

Phillips was taken to the Scotland County Jail where he is being held on a $1,000 cash only bond.

Soon after the arrest, the police department received complaints of a possible trespassing incident and reports of a suspicious individual on Missouri Street.

Investigators came into contact with Mark A. Pender, Jr., 28, of Memphis. He was reportedly armed with a knife, and according to court documents, believed there were individuals looking for him to do harm to him. He surrendered to investigators without incident.

Pender was taken to the Scotland County Jail on a 24-hour hold. He was ticketed with public intoxication before being released.

Investigators indicated that neither case was alcohol related, as field tests were negative.