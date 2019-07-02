The recent addition of five new camp sites at Lake Show-Me has brought the total sites available for camping now to 19 at the facility located west of Memphis.

As campers converge on Lake Show-Me for the 4th of July holiday weekend, the outdoor enthusiasts will be treated to a number of new features with even more improvements schedule in the near future.

Installation of new playground equipment was recently completed at campgrounds on the southeast corner of the lake. The City of Memphis had purchased the used equipment from a school district in Texas last fall at a cost of approximately $7,100.

The southeast campground offers seven sites for campers as well as two additional pull-in sites. The facility also features restrooms that were renovated in 2013 as part of a $20,000 federal Land and Water Conservation Grant.

The north campground was recently expanded, adding five new sites. The location was first opened in 2011 with two pads, but was recently expanded with five new sites. All of the north campground sites offer water and electric hookups with both 30 and 50 amp services. Each site features its own fire pit and picnic tables on cement pads. The north location also houses the dump site for the entire facility.

Camping is also available on the south side of the lake with three camp sites.

All of the facilities are available on a first come, first serve basis. Cost for camping is $15 per evening. If you stay six consecutive nights, the seventh is free. Campers are required to submit payment within one hour of occupying the site.

“The City has worked very diligently over the past several years to expand the entertainment opportunities available at our Lake Show-Me,” said Memphis Mayor William Reckenberg.

A long-time advocate for the facility, Reckenberg has overseen a number of improvements at the lake. In addition to added camping opportunities, the city has constructed a disc golf course at the lake.

In 2015 local shooting coach Dave Koch helped secure a $22,500 NRA grant to expand the gun club facilities at the lake, adding three new skeet machines.

Last year the city teamed up with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to construct a new archery range at the old city lake.

Former Alderman Lucas Remley opened the door to the idea of creating a connected access to both lake grounds at that time. It was also at that time, the idea was proposed to pursue construction of a series of cabins at the old lake, a project that is still under consideration by the city.

In 2017, the city entered a new 25-year cooperative management agreement for Lake Show-Me with the MDC. As part of that deal, MDC announced plans to install a new handicapped accessible fishing dock on the northeast portion of the lake. The existing dock is to be refurbished and moved to the northwest boat ramp area. As part of the deal, MDC also pledged to install a new access dock at the northeast boat ramp. Also part of the arrangement will be new restroom facilities at both the northeast and southwest boat access areas.

Reckenberg stated that MDC officials reported a backlog of similar projects which has led to the delayed completion of the improvements.