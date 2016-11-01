To the Editor:

I teach science to a group of homeschooled kids in grades one through four. Last week, as part of a lesson on food webs, I asked them to think of an issue they cared about and to write persuasive letters that argued their point.

The children chose to write their letters to the newspaper because they know this is a powerful way to make change in a democracy.

And because of what they have learned about aquatic food webs, and how a change in the web can affect many species (including humans), they decided to write letters opposing an oil pipeline being laid beneath the Mississippi River not far from here.

At the time of their writing, numerous residents at the Mississippi Stand in SE Iowa were nonviolently defending the river from a pipeline construction company owned by Energy Transfer Partners (ETP). This is part of the same pipeline being contested at Standing Rock, ND.

A few days after these letters were written, the borehole was completed beneath the Mississippi. The Mississippi Stand group is now joining the water protectors at Standing Rock.

If the letters below speak to your heart, in this season of thanksgiving and fellowship, I urge you to support the courageous people from hundreds of tribes and their allies, who are protecting their water, lifeways, and treaty rights from destruction (again) at the violent hands of the US government and corporate interests.

For 10 ways to support the water protectors, please see:

http://www.powwows.com/2016/09/07/10-ways-can-help-standing-rock-sioux-fight-dakota-access-pipeline/

The time to shift away from oil dependency and choose clean renewables is now. Please join us in this historic moment and take a stand for the rights of native Americans and all other living things.

Sincerely,

Alyson Ewald

Rutledge, MO

To the Editor:

There is an oil pipe being placed in the ground near where I live. I think that this could endanger lots of plants and animals. When oil spills or pipelines break, plants and animals everywhere die. For example, when birds get oil on their feathers, they try to clean themselves and get sick or die. The oil may also get into their lungs and liver, which may also cause them to die. They might also get hypothermia. The earth should not have oil drilled or pumped out of it either. Please support the water defenders and join Mississippi Stand or Standing Rock.

Sincerely,

Emma I. Gil, age 10

Rutledge, MO

To the Editor:

I don’t think the ETP is doing the right thing. The ETP already has a bad reputation. Their pipelines have cracked in the first 5-10 years. Donate to the Mississippi Stand. Protect the water.

Sincerely,

Emory Black, age 8

Rutledge, MO

To the Editor:

I believe that it is wrong to build the pipeline. People everywhere downstream will get poisoned from drinking oily water.

Please come to Mississippi Stand to protect our water.

Sincerely,

Cole Holler Mazziotti, age 8

Rutledge, MO

To the Editor:

I believe people should protest against the pipeline if they want to, when they want to, and if they don’t want to, because birds and animals will get poisoned as well as people.

Please protest against the pipeline like me, and protect the water.

Sincerely,

Raven Shulan Brownlow, age 7

Rutledge, MO