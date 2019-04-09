A vast choice of food is available today in the United States. Our pioneer ancestors who migrated west in wagon trains were not so fortunate. It was necessary for them to take everything that would be needed to start a new life, leaving little room for anything but the basics for food preparation. The staples of their diet consisted mainly of bacon, flour, dried beans, and dried corn. Their daily menu offered little variation, featuring bacon, biscuits or hard tack, corn meal mush, and coffee. Some of the pioneers were lucky enough to bring along a cow or a few laying hens, but often the animals did not survive or produce while on the trail. Hunting and gathering frequently supplemented the pioneer diet. Once the settlers arrived at their destination, land was cleared, gardens were planted and corn or wheat was planted. The early settlers often had to travel many miles to find a mill where their corn or wheat could be ground into corn meal or flour. Wild game and berries were still part of the pioneer diet. Fruit was gathered in the fall and dried to be used for pies and other dishes during the winter. Honey was harvested from bee trees to provide a source of sweetener. In time, cows, chickens and pigs might be added to the homestead. When an area became settled enough to support a general store, the pioneers were happy to replenish supplies and purchase some food items that had previously been unavailable.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution