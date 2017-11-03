Raffle drawings have bestowed upon the lucky winner such prizes as cash, a side of beef, television set, hunting rifle, or even a handcrafted quilt. Folks around Scotland County have been supporting a wide variety of causes with raffle tickets, but the current Scotland County Historical Society Fundraiser represents a first, as one lucky ticket holder will become the owner of their own airplane.

Now the prize idea wasn’t just plucked out of the air, as an aviation theme is a natural fit for the group’s cause, the historical Pheasant Airplane building fund.

A total of 3,000 raffle tickets are being sold on a 1946 Cessna 140 airplane with all proceeds going to the building fund. The proposed structure will be built on the southeast corner of the Memphis city square and will house the community’s original Pheasant airplane, which was located and purchased by the historical society and brought back home to its original manufacturing site to be maintained for posterity.

With an estimated value of $20,000 to $30,000, the plane offers quite the prize for ticket buyers, pilot or not. Organizers note that the plane has 125 hours and has been owned and pampered by the same pilot since 1970. It features new paint and a new interior, which includes an IFR instrument panel.

Tickets will go on sale on November 1st and will be available from any Pheasant Airplane Committee member and will also be on sale at the Scotland County Vet Clinic, Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri, Cook’s Mens Store, RPM Truck Accessories, Signs and Shirt, and Hometown Animal Health in Memphis; from Stephanie Campbell or the Hammermill in Downing, and from Jerry Strunk at the Oskaloosa, IA airport.

For more information contact Peggy Brown at 660-328-6361.