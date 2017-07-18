A rash of recent traffic accidents on Highway 15 north of town has led a local veterinarian to start a petition drive to drive to get improvements on the road.

Larry Wiggins, DMV, recently started a local petition drive and already has more than 200 signatures on the paperwork that is calling on the Missouri Department of Transportation to address the concerns.

“Too many of my friends have been hurt or killed in accidents on that road,” said Wiggins. “It is time to try to do something about it.”

Doc started the petition last week after hearing other area residents share their frustrations about the road, its current condition and the lack of improvements being made by the state.

“I’ve talked with lots of folks who have called MoDOT or other government officials and felt like they haven’t got anywhere,” he said. “It left us feeling like one person alone really cannot get anything accomplished. That’s what led to this petition drive. Hopefully a whole lot of voices coming together will make sure our concerns are heard.”

Wiggins highlighted the narrow bridges on Highway 15, the general lack of shoulders as well as the declining road surface itself.

“I had a customer in from Iowa last week who had brought her dog down for care,” he said. “Her car was side swiped on that narrow bridge just north of town.”

That is just one of the signatures on the petition. Countless others have followed suit, with a number of serious accidents recently on the road, including one fatality.

“The road edges are in horrible shape, and there is a six to eight inch drop off in most places along the shoulder,” said Wiggins. “When people’s vehicles drop off that, that leads to over correcting when they come back on to the road and we’re seeing lots of accidents because of it.”

Wiggins said he hopes to get at least 1,000 signatures before he and several other concerned citizens plan to travel to the Hannibal regional office of MoDOT to deliver it personally.

“If that doesn’t get their attention, then we’ll head right on down to Jefferson City and deliver it there until we can get something done,” he said.

Anyone interested in signing the petition can stop by the Scotland County Veterinary Clinic in Memphis or catch Dr. Wiggins in person.