The Scotland County 7th grade girls’ junior high basketball season just missed perfection, with the Lady Tigers suffering their lone loss in the season finale versus Kirksville. SCR-I finished the season 8-1.

The Lady Tigers walked the tightrope all year long, with six of their eight victories by four points or less.

That’s how the season started as Scotland County was able to hold off Clark County for a 17-16 win. Abby Doster led the way with eight points and Lauren Triplett had five.

SCR-I fared much better in the rematch, pounding the Lady Indians 27-6 behind 12 points from Hanna Anders and 10 from Doster.

The Lady Tigers squeaked by Schuyler County 16-10 to improve to 3-0 on the year. Doster was leading scorer with six while Elsie Kigar and Anders each had four.

SCR-I kept the win streak alive with back-to-back two-point wins over Putnam County. SCR-I won 12-10 in Memphis on November 8th behind eight points from Anders. The following week, SCR-I topped the Lady Midgets 14-12 to open the Schuyler County Tourney. Doster had six points in the win and Triplett pitched in with four.

If that wasn’t tight enough, SCR-I then went on to edge Schuyler County 15-14 before claiming the tourney title with a 28-11 win over Milan. Anders had 12 points in the championship game while Doster and Triplett each had six.

SCR-I improved to 8-0 with a 19-16 win over Schuyler County. Doster topped the scorebook with eight and Anders had six.

But the perfect season was not to be as SCR-I fell to Kirksville in the season finale to close out the year with an 8-1 mark.