by Brian Neal

They say that third time is a charm, well that hasn’t been the case so far in 2018 for the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri. In three attempts to get their 2018 racing season started, mother nature has claimed all three events. So they are going to try for the fourth time this Friday, May 4th.

In action on Friday will be the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. All drivers will draw for there starting spot in the heat races, with a redraw being used to help determine the feature line-ups.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with Hot Laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. Grandstand admission will be adults $12, students (7-16) $6, and kids 6 & under FREE. Pit passes will be $25, ages (7-13) $15, ages (4-6) $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

Something new for the 2018 season at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway will be a crowning of a track champion at the end of the season. In all race nights during this season driver’s will earn points to go towards their year end points total to help determine the champion in the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Here is the following schedule in which driver’s will be awarded points:

Friday, May 4th – Regular Race Night

Friday, June 15th – “Sprint Invaders”

Friday, July 13th – Fair Race

Friday, September 28th and Saturday, September 29th – “2nd Annual Jerry Barrickman Memorial”

Friday, October 19th and Saturday, October 20th – “Fall Nationals”

For more information you can contact Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330 or like them on Facebook at Scotland County Speedway.