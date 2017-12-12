Lane Pence was a man on a mission Friday night in Memphis as he helped Scotland County power past Putnam County 62-44. The senior had a monster night, pouring in 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Pence went to work right out of the gates, scoring the contest’s first points on a drive to the hoop. That helped fuel a 10-3 SCR-I run that forced a Putnam County timeout with 4:41 left in the quarter.

Will Fromm and Pence combined to score the next nine points for SCR-I, which led 19-12 after one quarter of play.

The second period started a bit sluggish for SCR-I, which didn’t get on the board until the 5:29 mark on a bucket by Brett Monroe. Fromm added back-to-back scores to make it 25-17. Putnam County answered with a 7-0 run before Pence sank a three-pointer. He added a bucket just before the buzzer to extend the halftime margin to 32-24.

The Midgets wouldn’t go away. Putnam County pulled within four before a basket by Stephen Terrill. Pence scored on consecutive inbounds plays to help push the margin back to double digits late in the second period. Jared Dunn sank four free throws, before Monroe scored on an offensive rebound at the buzzer to put SCR-I on top 48-34.

Terrill extended the lead with back-to-back scores to start the final period and SCR-I sealed the game at the free throw line, making 8 of 10 from the line in the quarter, and 13 of 17 on the night.

In addition to Pence’s big night, Fromm finished with 13 points while Terrill had nine and Dunn added seven for the Tigers who improved to 4-2 with the victory.