A pair of Scotland County standouts will step onto the hardwood for the final time representing SCR-I this weekend at the McDonald’s/Herald Whig Classic all-star basketball games on Saturday in Quincy, IL.

Lane Pence will represent the Tigers while Ashleigh Creek will suit up one last time for her Lady Tigers.

Pence will pull on the Missouri uniform with a chance to play alongside former foes such as Knox County’s Hayden Miller and Canton’s Koy Smith.

Clark County’s Chandler Bevans will headline the Show-Me State roster. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 19.6 points a game for the Indians, just shy of the 20 point average of new teammate, and fellow 6-foot-6 forward Grant Peters of Mark Twain.

Palmyra’s Peyton Plunkett brings some additional size to the Missouri squad. The Northwest Missouri State football recruit averaged nearly 15 points a game for the Panthers.

Rounding out the Missouri roster will be Cole Kirchner of Clark County, Keetan Johnston of Highland, Michael Francis of Louisiana and Wyatt Waelder of Hannibal.

The team will be coached by former Marion County Coach Ryan Wood, now the head man at Palmyra.

The squad will try to snap Illinois’s eight-year win streak, and overall 32-2 dominance in the Classic.

Missouri has fared much better on the girls’ side, including last year’s 80-71 to snap a five-year losing streak. Overall Missouri leads the series 19-16. SCR-I played a big part in last year’s victory, as the Lady Tigers’ Chelsea Wood was game MVP. She and teammates Calesse Bair and Abi Feeney scored more than half the state’s points in the victory.

Creek will be the lone SCR-I rep in 2018. As the team’s lone senior, Creek averaged over eight points and five rebounds a game.

The 2018 Show-Me State squad will have a distinctive Clark County composition. Just like last year’s SCR-I trio, the Lady Indians send three players from their Final Four squad in Carissa Bevans, Abby Brown and Maggie Schutte.

Also on the Missouri roster are Lexie Higbee and Caitlyn Poore from South Shelby, twin sisters Delanie and Emilie Okenfuss from Monroe City, Haley Meyer from Highland and Olivia Jarvis of Canton.

The Missouri team will be coached by Luke O’Laughlin of South Shelby.

The McDonald’s/Herald Whig Classic will start at 5 p.m. at Quincy University’s Pepsi Arena with the 36th annual girls game. The 35th annual boys contest will follow. Tickets for the game are $7.