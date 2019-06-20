Two long-running June events are teaming up this Saturday to offer a fun-filled day on the Memphis City Square. The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce annual Peanut Day and the Scotland County Kids Safety Day are joining forces to help pack the square on June 22nd.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce will man the corners of the square starting at 8 a.m. to sell bags of peanuts for the MACC Peanut Day. Each bag of peanuts will contain prizes donated by MACC members.

The 9th Annual Kids Safety Day organized by the Scotland County Ambulance Service will get underway on the square starting at 10 a.m.

Representatives from local emergency services providers will give demonstrations throughout the day. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police Department, Scotland County Fire Department, Scotland County Health Department will have informational booths and equipment for viewing. Other booths will be offered by the Missouri Fire Marshal and Missouri State Highway Patrol. New exhibitors this year will include Lindquist Veterinary and Memphis Head Start.

In addition to the educational opportunities, the children will be entertained with bounce houses and other games as well as balloon animals, free face painting and free snow cones, popcorn, hot dogs, and soda.

The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the free refreshments, door prizes will be given away including several bicycles.

There is a chance of some wet weather Saturday morning.

“The morning doesn’t look too good but I’ll be there at 0600 to start setting up,” said organizer Derek Ambrose. “Rain, shine, cold, or hot we’ll be there and we’re going to make the best of it.”

Anyone interested in donating to support the Kids Safety Day or future events can contact Ambrose at 660-341-3671. Volunteers are stilled needed for Saturday as well. Anyone interested can contact Ambrose or get with him the day of the event.