Patriots of the American Revolution were also known as Rebels, Revolutionaries, Congress-Men or American Whigs. Such were the colonists of the British Thirteen United Colonies who violently rebelled against British control during the American Revolution and in July 1776 declared the United States of America an independent nation. Their rebellion was based on the political philosophy of republicanism, as expressed by pamphleteers, such as Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Paine. As a group, Patriots represented a wide array of social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds. They included lawyers like John Adams and Alexander Hamilton; planters like Thomas Jefferson and George Mason; merchants like Alexander McDougall and ordinary farmers like Daniel Shays and Joseph Plumb. Another patriot was Joseph Warren, Lawyer and Doctor, who gave his life for the cause. The critics of British rule called themselves Whigs after 1768, identifying with members of the British Whig party (including the Radical Whigs and Patriot Whigs) who favored similar colonial policies. Those colonists who remained loyal to the British Crown called themselves Loyalists, “Tories” or “King’s men”. Many Patriots were active before 1775 in groups such as the Sons of Liberty. The most prominent leaders of the Patriots are referred today by Americans as Founding Fathers of the United States. Patriots came from many different backgrounds. Among the most active of the Patriot group were highly educated and fairly wealthy individuals. However without the support of the ordinary men and women, such as farmers, lawyers, merchants, seamstresses, homemakers, shopkeepers and ministers, the struggle for independence would have failed.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution