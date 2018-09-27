The Memphis FFA Trap Team Shoot-a-Thon had a great turnout shooting 238 rounds on Sunday!

There were three winners in the Open Division. Bryce Smith took 1st, James Baker took 2nd and Trevor Harris took 3rd place. Both Bryce and James were Alumni members of the FFA Trap Team. Bryce has won the competition every year but one since the competition started. and did not disappoint this year. The shooters, not including the FFA kids, shot a total of 238 rounds, which was almost double of what was shot at last year’s shoot-a-thon. It was fun for all.

In the High School Division, Jake McDaniel took first place after a shoot-off of 3 high schoolers. Eli Kigar ended up in 2nd after the shoot-off and Michael Kasebier was 3rd from Highland High School. Each FFA member shot 100 birds for a total of 180 rounds.

“Thank you for all the support from the community,” said Coach Dave Koch. “The students raised enough money to pay for all their birds and ammunition for the entire season. This really makes it possible for any student to try-out for the trap team.”

Waltedda Blessing wanted to thank all the parents and students for all their hard work and for making the shoot-a-thon possible.

Captain Jared Dunn said, “We had several members that shot over 90/100. Parker Triplett, Dylan Mohr and Senior, Katelyn Talbert all shot a 93/100. Congratulations on a great Shoot-A-Thon!”

Next week the team heads to Macon to compete again.