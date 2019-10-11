Runs continued to be hard to come by for Scotland County as the Lady Tigers were shutout for the second straight contest, falling to Salisbury 10-0 on Friday night on the road.

The Lady Panthers Bryn Woolridge was dominant in the circle, limiting SCR-I to just two hits. She also got the job done at the plate, smacking a pair of home runs. Her solo shot gave Salisbury a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The Lady Panthers tacked on a pair of tallies in the bottom of the second to extend the lead to 3-0.

SCR-I threatened in the top of the third. Katie Feeney worked a base on balls and moved into scoring position on a base hit by Kylee Stott before Woolridge got out of the jam unscathed.

Kaitlyn McMinn worked out of a tough spot in the fourth inning after the first two hitters reached base safely, to keep the game close at 3-0.

Salisbury took advantage of three Scotland County errors in the bottom of the fifth to blow the game open with five runs, and chase McMinn. Hanna Anders was able to work out of the jam.

The Panthers weren’t as nice to the freshman hurler in the bottom of the sixth, when Woolridge cracked her second homer of the contest before catcher Abigail Gebhardt blasted a walk off homer to end the game by the 10-run rule.

McMinn took the loss for SCR-I, surrendering eight runs, three earned, on eight hits and a walk while striking out one. Anders was charged with two runs on two hits in two thirds of an inning of work.

Woolridge limited SCR-I to just two hits and three walks while striking out eight.

The loss drops Scotland County to 7-9 on the year and 3-5 in the Lewis & Clark Conference.