Mr. and Mrs. Dale Thomas of Jefferson City, formerly of Memphis, recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with a family vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Dale Thomas and Pam Miller were married on December 19, 1992 at the First Baptist Church in Memphis. They have four sons, Brett Thomas and his wife Ashley of St. Louis; Bradley Thomas of St. Joseph; and Bo and Benner Thomas of the home.
Posted on January 9, 2018 at 12:38 pm
Categories: Anniversaries
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.