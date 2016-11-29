The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual “Lighting of the Square on Friday, November 25th at dusk. A drawing for Memphis Bucks was held at the conclusion of the lighting ceremony and a total of $750 in Memphis Bucks was given away.

This year’s $10 Memphis Bucks winners were Paige Ross, James Dalton, Dorothy Boyd, Kim Smith, Susan Rynearson, Diane Duley, Deborah Jones, Ella Owings, Junior Jones, and Conner Wiggins.

The $20 Memphis Bucks winners were Heather Crench, Bob Campbell, Teresa Fischer, Vicky Baldwin, Kathy Gardner, Joe Rynearson, Connie Goodwin, Jerry Grosenkemper, Laura Dalton, and Rich Weatherly.

The $50 Memphis Bucks winners were Mary Grogan, Steph Gordy, and Rachel Reckenberg.

The two $100 Memphis Bucks winners were JoAnn Peters and Roberta Anderson.

The grand prize winner of $250 Memphis Bucks was Paige Ross.

The “Lighting of the Square” is the official kick-off to the Christmas shopping season. This weekend offers many opportunities for shoppers to find those special gifts. Midnight Gladness is Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight. On Saturday, Dec. 3rd, the Beta Bazaar is being held at the high school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Finally, some area businesses are opening Sunday for Christmas Open Houses, including Countryside Flowers, Hair Co., Tumbleweeds, and a sneak peek of Studio of Action Wellness, owned by Brenna Poe and located at 127 S. Main Street.

Also on Sunday afternoon, is the annual Omicron Theta Home Tour from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Tickets for the tour are available at Tumbleweeds that day starting at 12:45 p.m.

On Saturday, December 17th, Santa will make his annual visit to the Memphis V.F.W. There will be an afternoon Matinee at the Memphis Cinema and then fire truck rides with Santa. Children will be dropped off at the V.F.W. for a Santa visit and treats cosponsored by MACC and the V.F.W.

MACC would like to remind members that the next Chamber meeting will be Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge Building.