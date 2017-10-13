Oswald “Gene” Kratzer, age 84, of Phoenix, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born in July of 1933 to the late Oswald and Madeline (Mathis) Kratzer in Downing, MO. He attended Downing High School graduating class of 1951. Gene worked in security and law enforcement. In April 1993, he married Ruthanne Otte in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a member of United States Air Force. He served in the Korean War as military police officer, and received the Purple Heart and Silver Star. He enjoyed gardening, water sports, horses, walking and bicycling. He was a high school basketball star and was always committed to physical fitness.

Oswald is survived by his loving spouse of 24 years, Ruthanne Kratzer; four children: daughters, Robyn Wedelich (Hank) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Jill Hansen (Hans) of Modesto, California, Kay Saavedra of Fort Madison, Iowa and son, Kerry (Yvonne) of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Jean) Kratzer, Fort Madison, Iowa; Larry Kratzer, Beaumont, Texas; Chuck Kratzer, Donnellson, Iowa; Jim Kratzer, Memphis, Missouri; sister, Carolyn Huls (Marion), Copperas Cove, Texas; former spouse, Mary Kratzer, Wickenburg, Arizona and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oswald and Madeline Kratzer and brother, Tim Kratzer of Keokuk, Iowa.

Memorial services were held Friday, September 1, at the Shadow Mountain Mortuary in Phoenix, Arizona. A burial service with Military Honors will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in November. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com

Thanks to many considerate contributions, a memorial in Gene’s name was established at the Downing Depot Museum in Downing, Missouri. Donations to the Kratzer Memorial Fund can be made to Downing Depot Museum, 251 E. McClintic Place, Memphis, MO, 63555.