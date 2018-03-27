“NO MORE OPIODS” said the DEA, government officials- mostly senators on C-Span, which aired on TV from 12 a.m. -2 a.m. Their reasoning was to take OPIODS away from 18-24 year olds who were committing suicide. This meeting was the 1st of December, 2017. Nothing was said about chronic pain patients who depended on them for many years.

Fear welled up in my being for I had been in pain from head to toe for over 30 years and I knew what was coming on January 1st.

My doctor said that he would not write me another prescription for oxycodone for fear of losing his license. He let me go off cold turkey!

Fibromyalgia wracked my body before no word for fibromyalgia existed, and a detriating spine was very severe. I was and am never out of pain!

Panic attacks from fibro hit me from out of nowhere and I want to run from them, but can’t. Thank God there is a medicine to stop them, but the pain clinic my doctor sent me to wanted to take me off oxcodone and xanax!

100 oxocodone were stolen from me by my younger cleaning lady.”Hide your medicine,” said my doctor.

I started breaking my oxycodone in half. I had taken four a day and never exceeded the dosage I was allowed. I could sleep through the night and not feel the pain. Then one night the fibro broke through full force and I couldn’t stand it. That was the end of sleeping nights.

No meds were given to me by the pain clinic my doctor sent me to. They sent me to “specialists”, none that was a MD, all over the city. The medicine doctor prescribed for me four meds I was allergic to and anti-depressants over $1,000 my insurance would not cover. Receptionists made the appointments. My last appointment was three weeks away with Crystal who was suppose to give me a med to help with my OPIOD withdrawal. When I saw her, she said, “Why did they send you to me? I only work with heroin addicts.”

By now my sinus’s started flooding constantly, and my stomach hurt and food gave my diarrhea. I lost weight. The worst was my legs felt like bugs were crawling in my skin! No more going to bed, but staying up at night just trying to get through the night. This I am still fighting. My balance was gone and my back would not hold me up to walk. It was an effort to walk from one room to another. It was getting more painful to sit up.

One night I stood up and started walking normally forgetting that my legs couldn’t work right, and down I fell. I am a Tai-Chi teacher for over 22 years teaching others for free to stop pain and regain balance. Now I can’t do this, nor teach my Sunday school class, play the piano, work a computer, cook, or go anywhere. My body weakness now is horrible. My husband took me to the emergency room and they prescribed me pain patches. I am allergic to them- they cause rashes as do all gel patches. Blurred vision comes with withdrawal. My last cornea transplant needed a new lens but my eye surgeon said, “Come back in 6 months.” I finally got to see a real MD on February 20th and found out that no one was to go off OPIODS cold turkey. My chest hurt and my normally low blood pressure was 195 over 97! This MD spent an hour with me and gave me some meds to help with withdrawal!

I know there are others out there like me going through this! Nothing has been said on the news about OPIOD withdrawal! In fact, the first clinic I saw treated me like dirt!

If I ever get through withdrawal, what will be done for all that pain I now live with again? I’m chemically allergic to most medications. If there was certainly a stupid, uncaring idea that came from that DEA- Senators, drug manufactures, and pharmacies that met on that C-Span program the 1st of December at 12am-2am when no one was up, this was it!

It was implemented to go into effect in one month- January 1st 2018- with no plans to put in place with something to replace the OPIODS- no way of caring for chronic pain patients- and threatening doctors that they could lose their license if they prescribed an OPIOD (only for five days)!

Sharon Faucett