Scotland County hosted a triangular meet March 28th at Timber Ridge Golf Course near Memphis. SCR-I saw the season’s home opener slip away by a single stroke as Milan claimed the win with a team score of 195. SCR-I carded a 196 followed by Putnam County with a 211.

Jared Courtney of Milan and Jayden Wyant of Putnam County tied for individual medalist honors with rounds of 44. Caleb Weaver of Milan carded a 45.

Conner Harrison led Scotland County with a score of 47. Brock Aylward finished with a 48 while Gabe Shultz carded a 49. Lathe Bair completed the team score with a round of 49 while Hunter Carter shot a 60.

SCR-I junior varsity golfers scores were as follows: Lane Parsons 59; Trayton Buckallew 64; Zane See 66; Kale Creek 62; Kabe Hamlin 61; and Will Montgomery 64.