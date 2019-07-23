This country was not founded by immigrants. This country was founded by God fearing people who prayed God would bless this country and give them the freedoms they hoped for. This Country is Great and will continue to be Great not by the ideals and values of immigrants but by the ideals and moral values of God… only God.

We are AMERICANS, first and foremost, no matter what our color or nationality.

We are the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

If you are in this country you should have RESPECT for our president no matter who it is, and honor the office they hold.

I still believe there are God fearing people who will fight to defend this country against all enemies.

The American`s Creed

I believe in the United States of America as a government of the people, by the people, for the people:

whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed:

a democracy in a republic : a sovereign nation of many sovereign States:

a perfect union, one and inseparable, established upon those principles of freedom, equality, justice and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes.

I believe it is my duty to my country to love it,: to support its Constitution: to obey it’s laws: to respect it’s flag and to defend it against all enemies.

There are hundreds of thousands of Americans who have laid down their lives to protect the freedoms of this Country that we have today. Are you willing to lay down your life for this Country?

Jesus Christ laid down his life for us to have freedom over death. No greater Love has any man than to lay down his life for another.

If you don’t agree with what our president is doing… then instead of complaining… get down on your knees and pray that God will guide him to make the right decision.

God is still in control… not immigrants… GOD is.

Susan Miller

a God fearing American

God Bless America and our President