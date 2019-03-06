Omicron Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi is planning a special fundraiser in April. The local sorority will host Pasta with a Purpose on Saturday, April 13th at the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial Post #4958 of the VFW in Memphis at 6 p.m.

The event will feature a pasta dinner with green beans, dinner roll, a dessert and drink. Tickets will be sold for $20 and will include an entry in a reverse raffle, with a proposed top prize of $1,000 (based on 300 ticket sales). Dinner date tickets will be available for $5 but will not be eligible for the raffle.

The event’s proceeds will benefit the local community by aiding Omicron Theta’s numerous local alliances such as scholarships, adopt a child, milk program, families in need, the Food Pantry, the annual Easter egg hunt, as well as the Antique Fair Prince and Princess contest.