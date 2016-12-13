Omar Nelson Bradley was born-literally in a log cabin-near Clark, Missouri on February 12, 1893, the only surviving child of schoolteacher, John Smith Bradley and Sarah Elizabeth Hubbard Bradley. The environment of Bradley’s youth in rural Missouri was impoverished, but he received a good secondary education, becoming a star player on the Moberly High School baseball team. Hunting to supplement the family income, he also became a crack shot. He went to work for the Wabash Railroad after high school graduation in order to earn money to enter the University of Missouri. Bradley’s plans changed, though when his Sunday School teacher recommended that he apply for a scholarship to West Point. After placing first in the competitive exams for his district that were held at Jefferson Barracks, he entered the Military Academy in the fall of 1911. He enjoyed the strict military life at West Point. He allowed his love for sports, lettering both in football and baseball which took time away from studies, but he managed to graduate 44th in his class. The class of 1915 was known as “the class the stars fell on” because so many became generals. During the Second World War Bradley became a general and went on to become General of the Army and First Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He died April 8, 1981.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution