Time to take down the hummingbird feeders, clean them, and put away in a place you won’t forget. Bring out the suet feeders and sunflower seeds. I have not had mine out at the house yet, but on the trails I am having a multitude of song birds. Here at the house, unfortunately my house sparrows keep me company.

The Downy Woodpecker and the Red-bellied Woodpecker are frequent suet visitors. The Red-bellied woodpecker has been on the increase as they adapt well to cavity nesting sites in human engineered landscapes, and they also use backyard feeders, particularly those offering suet. They also gather food and store it under bark on trees, etc. The Downy woodpecker is also a common backyard visitor, being the most widespread woodpecker in North America. I love to hear them chatter. They prefer suet, sunflower seeds and peanut butter.

The Northern Flicker opts for insects over other food. They prefer suet, but are a rare feeder bird. You will however see them quite often in the timber or on the trails.

The ever-present Blue Jay has been making an appearance or two at the feeder. They eat sunflower seeds quickly. They do eat spiders, whole peanuts, and during breeding season cannery in disabled birds, and raid other bird nests and feed the nestlings to their own young. Beware.

The Nuthatch is another fun bird to watch at your feeder. They also prefer sunflower seeds, suet, and peanut butter, and usually come to the feeder and get one seed at a time, fly off, and return for another. They are quite acrobatic. If you are seeing grayish, iridescent birds in your yard eating in small flocks right now, they are not a new pretty bird from someplace else, these are immature starlings, and only need to be eradicated or destroyed.

The slate juncos will be arriving soon, and giving you a true feel of autumn and bird feeding season, only to think of what comes next, snow and winter weather, when most of the time they are called snowbirds.

Enjoy this beautiful October weather. Until next time, good bird watching.