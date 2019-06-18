OATS Transit has announced it will be increasing fares this summer on some of its routes. The fare increases will affect the general public riding in the following counties- Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby and Warren Counties.

This change is being made to help offset declining revenues, while supporting increased ridership opportunities to the general public. The fares are necessary to maintain current levels of service and will directly impact the company’s operating budget.

Rider contributions in the Northeast Missouri area have not changed for many years. Starting July 1st fares will apply to general public riders in the above mentioned counties. Fares will be $2.00 each one-way trip for in-town riders; $3.00 each one-way trip for county service; $4.00 each one-way trip going to an adjacent county; and $10.00 round trip (or $6 one-way) for long distance travel. There is also a $1.00 fee for each Enroute stop. For Hannibal, Kirksville, Moberly and Warrenton city service, the fare is $2.00 each time you board the bus. Seniors and individuals with disabilities ride under contracts that are paid by third-party sources, therefore these fares do not affect those individuals. Confidential contributions are encouraged in order to keep the buses on the road. To see the bus schedules, check our website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the Bus Schedules tab, then click on the county in which you reside. Trips can be scheduled by calling the Macon office at 800-654-6287 or 660-395-3041.

OATS Transit is funded, in part, through Federal Transit Administration grants through the MO Department of Transportation, Missouri Elderly & Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program, Area Agencies on Aging, some 351 Senior Tax and Senate Bill 40 Boards, private contracts, rider fares and contributions from the community. No rides will be denied for riders unable to pay under the Older Americans Act on AAA routes. OATS Transit is a private, not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation to the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens in 87 Missouri counties. The company is headquartered in Columbia MO with regional offices and satellite offices located throughout the state. For more information about OATS Transit please visit their website at www.oatstransit.org, and follow us at www.Facebook.com/oatstransit