Three locations in Novinger will be providing lots of shopping choices on Saturday, November 19th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The 31st annual Country Christmas Craft Festival will be held in the school (on Hwy 149, four blocks north of Hwy 6). Over 70 booths of all types of crafts will line both gyms and all the hallways. Among the handmade items this year will be baby and young children’s items, woodworking, candles, bird houses, hair accessories, various types of jewelry, knitted and crochet items, wreaths and floral arrangements, lathe-turned hardwood items, embroidered items, handcrafted cards, rugs, jellies and jams, hand painted and country crafts. Crafters will also be selling all types of fabric items, afghans, quilts, scrollsaw work, doll clothes, toys, bath and body products, baskets, primitive signs and rustic crafts, recycled art, windchimes, children’s craft kits, and seasonal decorations. A bake sale (featuring homemade candy), and a food stand serving throughout the day will also be open during the activity. Sealed bags of kettle corn will also be available. Free drawings will be held every half-hour.

On the other side of town, the Community Center will host a Holiday Bazaar including antiques, collectibles, repurposed and flea market items, crafts and commercial products. Visitors should take Route O toward the former downtown area and turn left at the caboose. The center is located next to the fairgrounds area.

In addition, Shopper’s Delight will be held in the Fire House (from 8:30am– 4pm) located on Hwy 6 on the east side of town. All types of commercial vendors will sell their wares along with some craft items, homemade food products and more.

The Country Christmas Craft Festival and Holiday Bazaar are fundraising events for Novinger Renewal, Inc., a non-profit corporation whose mission is to preserve the history of the area and overall community betterment. Renewal’s projects include the Novinger Log Homestead, Community Center, caboose restoration and various community events. Shopper’s Delight is sponsored by the Novinger Lion’s Club who coordinates the Labor Day Celebration. For more information call 660-488-5280.