Warrensburg, MO – Nova Cline of Memphis has returned home, having spent a week immersed in learning the ins and outs of the life of a state legislator, holding political conventions, listening to speakers from various levels of local, county and state government.

Since its inception in 1937, American Legion Auxiliary Girls State has empowered thousands of accomplished young women to aspire to great things. Their stellar accomplishments are grounded in leadership skills enhanced at ALA Girls State programs in all 50 states Past ALA Girls State participants include members of presidential cabinets, mayors, governors, state representatives, senators, corporate CEOs, nationally known journalists and military officers.

For 77 summers, the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Missouri has hosted this program, at no cost to the delegates, for young women in the state of Missouri to learn and grow as leaders and involved informed citizens

Missouri Girls State (MGS) was first established in 1940 as one of 11 Girls State programs in the nation The first session was held at William Woods University (then college), Fulton, in the summer of 1940 under the direction of Lutie Long Smith. There were 213 citizens in attendance the first year and Juanita Curry was elected Governor. The citizens were divided into three counties — Scott, Price, and Barton, and there were six cities — Pershing, Koontz Boone Crowder, Lewis, and Clark.

MGS was located at William Woods for 17 sessions, with no sessions held in 1943 and 1945 due to war. Following a fire at the college in 1959, MGS transferred to Christian College, Columbia in 1960. In 1961, the program moved to Stephens College, Columbia, due to the need for a larger facility, The program returned again to William Woods University in 1976 where it remained until 1998 when it moved to Central Missouri State University Warrensburg (now University of Central Missouri).

Currently, MSG has 744 citizens in seven counties and 21 cities. The cities and counties are named after famous or important people to the American Legion Auxiliary and the state of Missouri or those individuals who have contributed in some way to the success of the Missouri Girls State program.

Oberholtzer Plumbing of Memphis, Marlin Oberholtzer owner, was Cline’s sponsor responsible for sending her to Girls State on the campus of University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is the largest patriotic women’s service organization in the world with nearly 1 million members. The organization sponsors volunteer programs on the national and local levels, focusing in these major areas: veterans, young people and the community.

Contact your local American Legion Auxiliary today for more information on Missouri’s Girls State program.