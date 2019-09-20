Case No: 19SE-JU00012

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

In the Matter of: R. J. L. Minor Child,

DANNY FREDERICK SR, Petitioner,

VS.

JAMES LAWRENCE and DAKOTAN DAWN CRAIGG, Respondents.

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to: James Lawrence, Natural Father, Address Unknown.

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Adoption has been commenced in the Circuit Court of Scotland County, State of Missouri, the object and general nature of which is: Adoption.

The name and address of the attorney for Petitioner is: April S. Wilson, 103 South Main Street, Memphis, Missouri, 63555, phone: 660-465-2010.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within forty-five (45) days after the 19th day of September, 2019, a Judgment by default will be granted.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 11th day of September, 2019.

Anita Watkins, Scotland County Circuit Clerk

by Shelley Small, Deputy

Dates of Publication: Sept. 19, 2019; Sept 26, 2019; Oct. 3, 2019; Oct. 10, 2019.