IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF: K.W.R. Male; DOB: 04/03/2012 Minor.

Cause No.: 19SE-PR00020

IN THE MATTER OF: A.N.R. Female; DOB: 12/09/2013 Minor.

Cause No.: 19SE-PR00021

IN THE MATTER OF: A.L.R. Male; DOB: 04/03/2015 Minor.

Cause No.: 19SE-PR00022

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to: Damon Nathaniel Reynolds, Natural Father, Address Unknown.

You are hereby notified that Petitions for Appointment of Guardianship have been commenced in the Circuit Court of Scotland County, State of Missouri, the object and general nature of which is: Appointment of Guardianship.

The names of the Minor Respondents of said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for Co-Petitioners is: Sherry L. Darling, 24672 Linn Creek Trail, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501, Phone: 660-488-5830.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petitions within forty-five (45) days after the 1st day of August, 2019, a Judgment by default will be granted.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 25th day of July, 2019.

Shelley Small, deputy

for Anita Watkins, Scotland County Circuit Clerk