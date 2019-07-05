IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF:

D. M. I. M.

Female; DOB: 01/29/2017

Cause No.: 19SE-PR00004

Minor.

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to: Darryl Keith Atkins, Jr., Natural Father, Address Unknown.

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Appointment of Guardianship has been commenced in the Circuit Court of Scotland County, State of Missouri, the object and general nature of which is: Appointment of Guardianship.

The name of the Minor Respondent of said action is stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for Co-Petitioners is: Sherry L. Darling, 24672 Linn Creek Trail, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501, Phone: 660-488-5830.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within forty-five (45) days after the 4th day of July, 2019, a Judgment by default will be granted.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 27th day of June, 2019.

Anita Watkins, Scotland County Circuit Clerk

by Shelley Small, Deputy Clerk