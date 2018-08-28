IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

Karl DeMarce, Judge

In the Estate of )

FRANCES ELORA FORREST, Deceased.

Estate Number 18SE-PR00020-01

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF FILING AFFIDAVIT IN AN ESTATE OF LESS THAN $40,000

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF FRANCES ELORA FORREST, Decedent:

On the 24th day of August, 2018, a small estate affidavit was filed by the distributees for the decedent under section 473.097, RSMo, with the probate division of the circuit court of Scotland County, Missouri.

All creditors of the decedent, who died on July 24, 2018, are notified that section 473.444 sets a limitation period that would bar claims one year after the death of the decedent. A creditor may request that this estate be opened for administration.

Receipt of this notice should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient may possibly have a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, may possibly be determined from the affidavit on this Estate filed in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri.

Date of first publication is: August 30, 2018.

ANITA WATKINS

Circuit Clerk & Clerk of the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri

By Shelley Small, Deputy Clerk