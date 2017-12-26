The annual election of Stockholders of the Scotland County Fire Corporation will be held at the Scotland County Fire Station in Memphis, Missouri on Saturday, January 13th, 2018 at 2 o’clock p.m. for the purpose of electing three directors for three years, and for the transaction of any other business which may properly come before the meeting.

Freddie Henderson, President

Rhonda Mathes, Secretary

Insert: December 28, 2017 and January 4 and 11, 2018.