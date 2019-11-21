WHEREAS, Donald Gibson Revocable Trust Dated June 18, 2007, by their certain deed of trust dated the March 13, 2013, and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds for the County of Scotland, in the State of Missouri, at Book 280, at Page 419, conveyed to Thomas Devoy as Trustee, the following described real estate situate in Scotland County, Missouri, to-wit:

THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 19; THE WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 20; THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 30; AND A TRACT DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 30, THENCE EAST 80 RODS, THENCE SOUTH 20 FEET, THENCE WEST 80 RODS, THENCE NORTH 20 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGNINING; ALL IN A TOWNSHIP 66, RANGE 10.

THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER AND THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 66, RANGE 10.

THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST FOURTH OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 66, RANGE 10.

THE WEST 15 ACRES OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER; AND THE EAST 15 ACRES OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER; ALL IN SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 66, RANGE 10.

THE SOUTHEAST FOURTH OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER; AND THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST FOURTH OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, ALL IN SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 66, RANGE 10.

ALL THAT PART OF THE EAST HALF OF LOT 2 OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SETION 5, TOWNSHIP 65, RANGE 10 LYING NORTH OF THE MAIN CHANNEL OF THE WYACONDA DRAINAGE DITCH AS NOW LOCATED; ALL THAT PART OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF LOT 2 OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECION 5, TOWNSHIP 65, RANGE 10 LYING NORTH OF THE MAIN CHANNEL OF THE WYACONDA DRAINAGE DITCH AS NOW LOCATED; ALL THAT PART OF LOT 1 OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 65, RANGE 10, LYING NORTH OF THE MAIN CHANNEL OF THE WYACONDA DRAINAGE DITCH AS NOW LOCACTED.

THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; AND THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 65, RANGE 11.

THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 65, RANGE 11.

THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 65, RANGE 11.

which conveyance was made to the said Thomas Devoy in trust to secure the payment of their certain promissory note in said deed specified; and

WHEREAS, the said Thomas Devoy has refused to act as such Trustee and the holder of the note secured by said deed of trust has requested that William Devoy act as Substitute Trustee (“Grantor”) under the terms contained in said deed of trust;

WHEREAS, said note is now past due and remains unpaid.

NOW, THEREFORE, at the request of the legal holder of said note and in pursuance of the conditions in said deed of trust, the undersigned Trustee (“Grantor”) will sell the property above described at public venue to the highest bidder for cash, at the east door of the Courthouse in Memphis, in said County of Scotland, State of Missouri, on the 13th day of December, 2019, between the hours of 9:00 o’clock a.m. and 5:00 o’clock p.m., specifically at 1:30 o’clock p.m., for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the cost of executing this trust.

William Devoy – Trustee