For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Jeremy Briggs and John Gross and Veronica Briggs and Joy Gross, dated March 26, 2016, and recorded on March 30, 2016, in Book No. 283, at Page 135 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Scotland County, Missouri, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on January 26, 2017, at 11:00 AM, at the Front Door of the Scotland County Courthouse, Memphis, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:

Lots 1, 2 & 3 in Block Five of the North Addition to the City of Memphis., commonly known as 243 North Washington Street, Memphis, MO, 63555

subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Wally Trosen, Successor Trustee

First Publication: December 29, 2016. For more information, visit www.southlaw.com

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose Case file No. 197329-813639.