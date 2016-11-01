For default in the payment of interest and principal now due as provided by the note secured by the Deed of Trust executed by Ricky L. Gibson, a single person, dated August 29, 2014, recorded at Book 281, Pages 816 in the 8th day of September, 2014, in the office of the Recorder of Deeds of Scotland County, Missouri, at Memphis, Missouri, conveying to Wallace W. Trosen, Successor Trustee, all of the following described property situate in Scotland County, Missouri, to-wit:

A part of Lot 1 of the Northwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 65, Range 11, described as: commending at a point 60 feet North of the Northwest corner of Lot 6 in Block 2 of Eastern Addition to the town, now City of Memphis, Missouri, thence East 182 feet, thence North 120.5 feet, thence West 182 feet, thence South 120.5 feet to beginning.

The entire unpaid debt secured by said Deed of Trust having been declared due by the holder hereof, the said Successor Trustee will at the request of the legal holder of said note, on the 29th day of November, 2016, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., specifically at 1:00 p.m., on the west door of the Scotland County Courthouse in Memphis, Missouri, sell said real estate at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash, to satisfy said debt and costs.

Successor Trustee – Wallace W. Trosen, One Crown Drive, Suite 102, Kirksville, MO 63501

NOTICE:

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.A. Section 1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Dates of Publication: November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016