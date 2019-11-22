IN THE 1ST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

Case Number: 19SE-PR00039-01

In the Estate of CHARLES RAY GARNETT, Deceased.

Notice of Letters Testamentary Granted (Independent Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of CHARLES RAY GARNETT, Decedent:

On November 14, 2019, the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of CHARLES RAY GARNETT, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri. The personal representative may administer the estate independently without adjudication, order, or direction of the Probate Division of the Circuit Court, unless a petition for supervised administration is made to and granted by the court. The name and business address of the personal representative is:

GARY HOLT, 17220 COUNTY ROAD 419, ARBELA, MO 63432

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

APRIL S WILSON, 103 SOUTH MAIN STREET, MEMPHIS, MO 63555, 660-465-2010.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: September 29, 2019

Date of first publication: November 21, 2019

Anita Watkins, Scotland County Circuit Clerk

by Shelley Small, deputy