IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

Karl DeMarce, Judge

In the Estate of JOHN E. MILLS, Deceased.

Estate Number 16SE-PR00035

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY GRANTED

TO All PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF JOHN E. MILLS, Deceased:

On November 7, 2016, the Last Will and Testament of the decedent having been admitted to probate, Richard D. Mills was appointed Personal Representative by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri. The business address of the Personal Representative is 831 E. County Road 550, Sutter, IL 62373. Attorneys for the Personal Representative are Michael A. Bickhaus and Joseph B. Ott, whose business address is Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu and Mitchell LLP, 525 Jersey Street, Quincy, Illinois 62301, and whose telephone number is (217) 223-3030. The Personal Representative Richard D. Mills is a non-resident of the State of Missouri, and has designated Elizabeth Muich, whose address is 26383 Monroe Road 587, Monroe City, Missouri 63456-3230, as resident agent for service of process in the State of Missouri.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in the probate division of this court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to section 537.021, RSMo.

The Personal Representative may administer the Estate independently, without adjudication, order or direction of the Probate Division of the Circuit Court, unless a petition for supervised administration is made to and granted by the Court.

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that he or she necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland, Missouri.

Date of decedent’s death was October 12, 2016.

Date of first publication of this notice is November 10, 2016.

Anita Watkins

Circuit Clerk & Clerk of the Probate Division

Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri

By: Shelley Small

Deputy Circuit Clerk