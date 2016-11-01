IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION: Karl DeMarce, Judge

In the Estate of JAMES FAREE FULLER, Deceased. Estate Number 16SE-PR00031.

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY GRANTED

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES FAREE FULLER, Deceased:

On October 27, 2016, the Last Will and Testament of the decedent having been admitted to probate, Justin Troy Fuller, Jamie Dee Fuller, and Jerad Michael Fuller were appointed Co-Personal Representatives by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri. The business address of the Co-Personal Representative Justin Troy Fuller is R.R. 3, Box 105C, Memphis, Missouri 63555. The business address of the Co-Personal Representative Jamie Dee Fuller is 24517 275th Street, Mt. Sterling, Iowa 52573. The business address of the Co-Personal Representative Jerad Michael Fuller is R.R. 3, Box 185, Memphis, Missouri 63555. Attorney for the Co-Personal Representatives is Thomas J. Deveny, whose business address is Deveny Law Office, LLC, 215 North Main Street, P.O. Box 218, Edina, Missouri 63537-0218, and whose telephone number is (660) 397-2218. The Co-Personal Representative Jamie Dee Fuller is a non-resident of the State of Missouri, and has designated Thomas J. Deveny, whose address is Deveny Law Office, LLC, 215 North Main Street, P.O. Box 218, Edina, Missouri 63537-0218 and whose phone number is (660) 397-2218 as resident agent for service of process in the State of Missouri.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in the probate division of this court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to section 537.021, RSMo.

The Personal Representative may administer the Estate independently, without adjudication, order or direction of the Probate Division of the Circuit Court, unless a petition for supervised administration is made to and granted by the Court.

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that he or she necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland, Missouri.

Date of decedent’s death was August 8, 2016.

Date of first publication of this notice is November 3, 2016.

Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk and Clerk of the Probate Division, Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri.

By Karen Brown, Deputy Circuit Clerk.