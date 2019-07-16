IN THE 1ST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

Judge or Division:

JUDGE KIMBERLY J NICOLI

Case Number: 19SE-PR00019

In the Estate of JASON GARY SEE, Deceased.

Notice of Letters Testamentary Granted

(Supervised Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of JASON GARY SEE, Decedent:

On July 12, 2019, the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individual was appointed personal representative of the estate of JASON GARY SEE, decedent by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri. The name, business address, and phone number of the personal representative is:

BONNIE JEAN SEE, 519 S. ARLINGTON AVE., SPRINGFIELD, OH 45505

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

ANDREW FARWELL, The Farwell Law Firm, LLC, 715 North Baltimore, Kirksville, MO 63501

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: March 7, 2019

Date of first publication: July 18, 2019

Anita Watkins, Scotland County Circuit Clerk

by Shelley Small, Deputy Clerk