IN THE 1ST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

Judge Kelly Laree Lovekamp

Case Number: 19SE-PR00008

In the Estate of LUCRETIA ANN BOURN, Deceased.

Notice of Letters Testamentary Granted (Supervised Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of LUCRETIA ANN BOURN, Decedent:

On April 23, 2019, the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individual was appointed personal representative of the estate of LUCRETIA ANN BOURN, decedent by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri. The name(s), business address(es), and phone number(s) of the personal representative(s) is: JUDY KAY SHULTZ, 59265 STATE HIGHWAY K, RUTLEDGE, MO 63563

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

APRIL S. WILSON, 103 SOUTH MAIN STREET, MEMPHIS, MISSOURI 63555, 660-465-2010

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: 01-FEB-2019

Date of first publication: 02-MAY-2019

Anita Watkins, Scotland County Circuit Clerk,

by Shelley Small, Deputy Clerk

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.