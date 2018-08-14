IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

Karl DeMarce, Judge

In the Estate of VERNON ELMER HOWARD, Deceased.

Estate Number 18SE-PR00018

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY GRANTED

TO All PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF VERNON ELMER HOWARD, DECEASED:

On August 13, 2018, the Last Will and Testament of the decedent having been admitted to probate, Deana M. Howard and Dennis V. Howard were appointed Co-Personal Representatives by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri. The business address of the Co-Personal Representative Deana M. Howard is 414 W. Missouri Avenue, Memphis, MO 63555, whose telephone number is (660) 465-7302; and the business address of the Co-Personal Representative Dennis V. Howard is 619 N. Lindell Blvd., Memphis, MO 63555, whose telephone number is (660) 465-7302. Their attorney is Wallace W. Trosen, whose business address is #1 Crown Drive, Suite 102, Post Office Box 267, Kirksville, MO 63501, and whose telephone number is (660) 665-4070.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in the probate division of this court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to section 537.021, RSMo.

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that he or she necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland, Missouri.

Date of decedent’s death was May 8, 2018.

Date of first publication of this notice is August 16, 2018.

Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk & Clerk of the Probate Division Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri