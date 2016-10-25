IN THE FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

Judge or Division: PROBATE

Case Number: 16SE-PR00033

In the Estate of RETA VIOLET KITTLE, Deceased.

Notice of Letters of Administration Granted (Supervised Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of RETA VIOLET KITTLE, Decedent:

On October 18, 2016, Marla K. O’Donnell and David R. Kittle were appointed the personal representatives of the estate of RETA VIOLET KITTLE, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri. The personal representatives’ business addresses and phone numbers are respectively: Rural Route 1 Box 294, Arbela, MO 63432, phone number 660-945-3063; Rural Route 1 Box 18A, Arbela, MO 63432, phone number 660-945-3059.

The personal representatives’ attorneys’ names, business addresses and phone numbers are respectively: Kevin D. Brown, Attorney at Law, 123 S. Main Street, Memphis, MO 63555, Phone number 660-465-8500; April S. Wilson, Attorney at Law, 103 S. Main Street, Memphis, MO 63555, Phone number 660-465-2010.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: March 29, 2016

Date of first publication: October 27, 2016

Scotland County Circuit Court Clerk Anita Watkins by Shelley Small, Clerk

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.