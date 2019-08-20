IN THE 1ST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

Probate Division

Case Number: 19SE-PR00029

In the Estate of RANDY GENE ARMSTRONG, Deceased.

Notice of Letters of Administration Granted

(Supervised Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of RANDY GENE ARMSTRONG, Decedent:

On August 13, 2019, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of RANDY GENE ARMSTRONG, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri. The personal representative’s business address and phone number is:

MICHELLE THORN, 8305 EASY ST., FREMONT, WI 54940.

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

HUGH SCOTT SUMMERS, P0 BOX 247, KAHOKA, MO 63445-0247, 660-727-3321.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: July 29, 2019

Date of first publication: August 22, 2019

Anita Watkins, Scotland County Circuit Clerk

by Shelley Small, Deputy Clerk