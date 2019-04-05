IN THE 1ST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

Probate Division:

Case Number: 19SE-PR00003

In the Estate of LORNA LEE ROBINSON, Deceased.

Notice of Letters of Administration Granted (Supervised Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of LORNA LEE ROBINSON, Decedent:

On March 26, 2019, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of LORNA LEE ROBINSON, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri. The personal representative’s business address is: BRANDON BULLOCK, 1414 PRIMROSE LANE, MACON, MO 63552.

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is: APRIL S WILSON, 103 South Main Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555, Phone number 660-465-2010.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo

Date of the decedent’s death: September 25, 2018

Date of first publication: April 4, 2019

Anita Watkins, Scotland County Circuit Clerk

by Shelley Small

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate The nature and extent of any person’s interest if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.