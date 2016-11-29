IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

Karl DeMarce, Judge

In the Estate of HOLLIS JEAN BOYER, Deceased.

Estate Number 16SE-PR00040

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION GRANTED

TO All PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF TOMMY RAY BILLINGS, Deceased:

On November 28, 2016, Vicky L. Ward was appointed Personal Representative by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri. The business address of the Personal Representative is 303 East Harrison Street, Kirksville, Missouri 63501, and whose attorney is Kimberly J. Nicoli, whose business address is 133 South Main Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555 and whose telephone number is (660) 465-7753.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in the probate division of this court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to section 537.021, RSMo.

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that he or she necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland, Missouri.

Date of decedent’s death was January 15, 2016.

To be published in the MEMPHIS DEMOCRAT.

Date of first publication of this notice is December 1, 2016.

Anita Watkins,

Circuit Clerk & Clerk of the Probate Division

Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri

By Shelley Small, Deputy Circuit Clerk