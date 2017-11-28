IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of

JOSEPHINE E. HOLTON, Deceased

Estate Number: 17SE-PR00005

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

To All Persons Interested in the Above Referenced Estate:

You are hereby notified that on January 2, 2018, or as may be continued by the Court, the undersigned Personal Representative, pursuant to Section 473.587 RSMo, will file a FINAL SETTLEMENT of the property of the decedent and a PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION and determination of the persons and entities who are successors in interest to said property as well as the nature and extent of their interests therein, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri.

If no written objections to the FINAL SETTLEMENT or PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION are filed within twenty (20) days after the date of filing thereof, the Court will consider said FINAL SETTLEMENT and PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION and if approved, the Court will enter its ORDER approving the FINAL SETTLEMENT, making its FINDINGS and ordering DISTRIBUTION.

Upon proof of compliance with the Court’s ORDER OF DISTRIBUTION, the Court will discharge the Personal Representative, and his sureties, if any, from further claim or demand by any interested person.

Bradley Ebert, Personal Representative

12416 State Highway N, Downing, Missouri 63536

Publication Dates: November 30, December 7, 14 & 21, 2017